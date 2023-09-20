Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

SYDNEY
Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is alarming and exciting

A viral TikTok hit this summer means Kylie Minogue has added another cohort to her multi-generational fan base, many of them so young they have never heard the hits that made her a star.

"Padam Padam," the first single from the new album "Tension," which is out on Sept. 22, has put Minogue back on dance floors around the world more than 35 years after she first broke out.

It has also seen youngsters around the world recreating the dance routine from the video on TikTok, a new experience for the Australian star.

"To have this new generation loving it - they're so open-minded and accepting of me at my age - it gives me more energy," the 55-year-old told AFP during a visit to Paris.

"It's funny because I see people who have discovered me through 'Padam' and they've never heard of 'Locomotion' or 'Can't Get You Out of My Head', which is alarming but also exciting," she said.

Minogue was just 19 when she released "Locomotion" in 1987, transforming her from daytime soap actress on Australian show 'Neighbours' to international pop star.

Her place was confirmed with follow-up single "I Should Be So Lucky" that propelled debut album "Kylie" to more than five million sales.

That was just the start. Her record company says she has sold more than 80 million records and had more than five billion streams across her career.

The title "Padam Padam" had many in France wondering if Kylie was covering the famous song of the same name by Edith Piaf but she admits the similarities start and end with the name.

"A lot of crazy things have happened to me in my life and that's another one, being linked in the same sentence as Edith Piaf," she said with a laugh.

"I did wonder if the French would be 'd'accord,'" she added.

The singer was able to judge the warm reception in France at a listening party for the album at a Paris club last week.

Lucky attendees were surprised to see her come down from the stage to dance in the audience, dressed like Little Red Riding Hood and perched on high heels that she kicked off to move more freely.

Having another pop hit in her mid-fifties was a surprise, she said.

"I was completely blown away... Every song release, I have nerves and excitement, but I can honestly say I did not see this coming."

 

 

fans,

ECONOMY Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

    Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

  2. Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

    Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

  3. Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

    Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

  4. Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

    Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

  5. Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads

    Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads
Recommended
Chinese youths trade city-living for ceramics

Chinese youths trade city-living for ceramics
Barry the dinosaur goes on sale in Paris

Barry the dinosaur goes on sale in Paris
Taylor Swift, Beyonce reporting jobs trigger controversy

Taylor Swift, Beyonce reporting jobs trigger controversy
Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
Five Middle Ages mosques on UNESCO list

Five Middle Ages mosques on UNESCO list
Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood

Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood
WORLD Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan said its launching anti-terror operations in Karabakh on Sept. 19 after four Azerbaijani police officers and two civilians were killed in mine blasts, with authorities blaming Armenian separatists as tensions escalate between the arch foes.
ECONOMY Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Türkiye, which has a large and competitive auto industry, during a meeting in New York.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.