Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

  • September 29 2020 17:07:55

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

DUBAI- The Associated Press
Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nation's top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died on Sept. 29. He was 91.

In a Middle East replete with elderly rulers, Sheikh Sabah stood out for his efforts at pushing for diplomacy to resolve a bitter dispute between Qatar and other Arab nations that continues to this day.

His 2006 ascension in Kuwait, a staunch U.S. ally since the American-led war that expelled occupying Iraqi troops, came after parliament voted unanimously to oust his predecessor, the ailing Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, just nine days into his rule.

Yet as Kuwait's ruling emir, he struggled with internal political disputes, the fallout of the 2011 Arab Spring protests and seesawing crude oil prices that chewed into a national budget providing cradle-to-grave subsidies.

``He represents the older generation of Gulf leaders who valued discretion and moderation and the importance of personal ties amongst fellow monarchs,'' said Kristin Diwan, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington who studies Kuwait.

``No question he has suffered from the lack of deference and respect shown by the younger and more brash young princes holding power today.''

State television announced his death after playing Quranic prayers.

Sheikh Sabah is expected to be succeeded by his half brother, the crown prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Amir, dead,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

    Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

  2. Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

    Heavy rains, hailstorms hit Istanbul

  3. Ruling AKP warns against provocations on Armenians in Turkey

    Ruling AKP warns against provocations on Armenians in Turkey

  4. Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

    Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

  5. Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic

    Turkish tourism hotspot attracting more visitors despite pandemic
Recommended
Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee

Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee
Ethics experts see national security concern in Trumps debt

Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump's debt
Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million
New round of Turkish-Greek technical talks held

New round of Turkish-Greek technical talks held
Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes
Australian park owner fined $2.5 mln over 4 river ride deaths

Australian park owner fined $2.5 mln over 4 river ride deaths

WORLD Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nation's top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died on Sept. 29. He was 91.
ECONOMY Economic growth forecast to jump to 5.8 pct next year, says Turkish finance minister

Economic growth forecast to jump to 5.8 pct next year, says Turkish finance minister

Turkey's economy is set to grow 0.3 percent this year as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said on Sept. 29, pledging more normalization steps to boost the economy as he set out the country's medium-term plan.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.