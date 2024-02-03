Kurtulmuş says parliament should address 'constitutional conflicts'

Kurtulmuş says parliament should address 'constitutional conflicts'

ANKARA
Kurtulmuş says parliament should address constitutional conflicts

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has called for the "elimination of discrepancies within the constitution" after the parliamentary status of an imprisoned MP was stripped, defying a ruling by the top court last September.

Deputy Speaker Bekir Bozdağ on Jan. 30 delivered the decision to oust Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker Can Atalay in the absence of Kurtulmuş, who was on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Upon his return to Türkiye, Kurtulmuş refuted allegations of deliberate absence to avoid delivering the verdict himself. He clarified that had he been present in the country, Bozdağ would still have administered the verdict "in accordance with the parliamentary protocols."

His call for clarity stems from different judicial decisions surrounding Atalay. The Constitutional Court twice deemed his continued incarceration a "violation of rights," but the Court of Appeals disregarded these rulings.

Kurtulmuş said the higher judiciary "should go beyond being institutions that contradict each other" and whose decisions differ.

"In this sense, the responsibility of parliament is to eliminate the contradictions in the constitution on this issue," he stated.

The parliament speaker advocated for clarity in defining activities that constitute crimes against the state as Atalay, who received an 18-year prison sentence last year for his alleged role in organizing nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013, was elected to parliament during last May's elections while in prison.

As the court's decision was read in parliament by Bozdağ, opposition lawmakers rushed to the podium. Some booed and held up signs reading “Freedom to Can Atalay,” while one threw a copy of the Turkish constitution at the deputy speaker.

The escalating tension prompted him to adjourn the session following the verdict's announcement.

Atalay's legal team, meanwhile, has appealed the decision to the top court, this time seeking redress against the parliamentary ousting.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from Thrones creators

Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

    Netflix unveils 2024 slate led by sci-fi from 'Thrones' creators

  2. Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

    Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

  3. Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

  4. Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

    Naver’s profit soars in fourth quarter

  5. Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night

    Tourists to visit Hierapolis at night
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to prepare Turkish cities for the future

Erdoğan vows to prepare Turkish cities for the future
CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul

CHP, İYİ Party spat over election campaign in Istanbul
Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat

Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat
AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul

MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul
CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts

CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts
WORLD Yemens Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemen's Huthis claim missiles launched toward Israel

Yemeni Huthi rebels claimed on Friday they had launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, after the Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile over the Red Sea.
ECONOMY Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 6.7 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul rose by 6.7 percent in January from a month earlier, accelerating from the 3.5 percent monthly increase recorded in December 2023.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿