Kurtulmuş says his remarks on constitution distorted

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has rejected claims that he suggested changing the constitution’s third article, arguing that his remarks were misinterpreted.

"It is unfair and a perception operation to pretend that there is a debate on Article 3," Kurtulmuş told journalists in Geneva on Oct. 13.

He was addressing criticism for statements made at an Ankara event on Oct. 10.

During that speech, Kurtulmuş said constitution's phrase "the indivisible unity of the state with its country and nation" should be revised.

"A state cannot have a country. A state cannot have a nation," he said, suggesting the phrasing be updated to "the indivisible unity of the nation with its state and country."

"I think it is important that this elitist understanding of the state is reconsidered in a new constitution with an understanding of the state that rises on the power of the nation."

Following backlash, Kurtulmuş clarified his statements during a visit to Geneva and denied calling for changes to the Article 3.

"I spoke about how the constitution will be made, the methods to manage the process, rather than discussing specific articles to include in the constitution," he told reporters.

Türkiye's current constitution adopted in 1982 includes a fourth article that bars any proposal to amend the first three articles, which outline the founding principles of the republic.

Meanwhile, Kurtulmuş is spearheading talks on the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) long-standing proposal for a new constitution.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his AKP have long criticized the existing charter for its origins in the 1980 military coup. However, the call faces hurdles as the ruling bloc lacks the necessary parliamentary majority to advance the proposal.

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
