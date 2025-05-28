Kurtulmuş kicks off party tour as his term nears end

ANKARA
Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has launched a tour of political parties as his term nears its end, starting with a visit to Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The two had a detailed discussion on the "terror-free Türkiye" process, Kurtulmuş told reporters after the meeting in Bahçeli's office in the parliament, referring to a new peace initiative involving PKK's decision to dissolve.

“Türkiye has a historic opportunity for our country and the region,” Kurtulmuş said. “This process is not one that a single party can realize on its own. The parliament has a great responsibility. I hope everyone will do their part.”

The speaker also thanked Bahçeli for “paving the way for the process.” The renewed political dialogue with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan became possible after Bahçeli suggested Öcalan could address parliament if he publicly condemned terrorism.

Kurtulmuş' term is set to end on June 7. Candidates must apply by June 1, with the election scheduled for June 3.

The speaker will be elected by secret ballot in the general assembly, requiring 400 votes in the first two rounds for a two-thirds majority, 301 votes for a simple majority in the third round, and a fourth round between the top two candidates if needed.

Media reports said Kurtulmuş may continue in his role.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has named lawmaker Tekin Bingöl as deputy parliament speaker, and the MHP reappointed MP Celal Adan to the same position.

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) is expected to elect a new deputy parliament speaker on June 2 to replace Sırrı Süreyya Önder, who died on May 3 after suffering a heart attack.

Following the speaker election, the heads and members of the specialized committees in parliament will also be redetermined.

 

