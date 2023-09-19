Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.

While there has been no official confirmation of the decision, the move follows a series of underwhelming results and mounting pressure on the coach.

Japan last week secured their victory with goals from Atsuki Ito in the 15th minute, Keito Nakamura in the 36th and 44th minutes and Junya Ito from a penalty kick in the 78th minute. Türkiye managed to net two goals in the match, with Ozan Kabak scoring in the 44th minute and Bertuğ Yıldırım finding the net in the 61st minute.

Kuntz's recent woes began earlier this month when Türkiye faced off against Armenia in a Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on Sept. 8, ending in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

In his last press conference, Kuntz openly criticized the players, stating, "Rather than closing their ears, it is important to open their eyes. Players should reach the level where they give 100 percent. If they are not giving their 100 percent, it hurts me. Answers are provided on the field, not during interviews."

The 60-year-old German had been in charge of the Türkiye national team since September 2021. His tenure faced significant criticism after Türkiye failed to qualify for the last FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Meanwhile, local media reports indicate that Kuntz is a top contender to replace Hansi Flick, who was also dismissed earlier this month as the head coach of the German national team following a 4-1 defeat against Japan. Kuntz previously achieved success as the manager of Germany's under-21 team, winning two European championships during his tenure.

Although Türkiye currently sits second in their Euro qualifying group, tied on points with leaders Croatia, the reports suggest that Kuntz's contract, which was set to run until after Euro 2024, will be terminated. An announcement regarding his successor is expected within the week.

In preparation for an important match against Croatia in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Group D scheduled for October, Kenan Koçak, one of Kuntz's assistants, may temporarily assume the role of head coach if a successor is not named promptly.