Kremlin awaiting 'signals' on possible Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin awaiting 'signals' on possible Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW
Kremlin awaiting signals on possible Putin-Trump meeting

The Kremlin said on Jan. 27 it was still waiting for "signals" from the United States about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

The leaders of both countries said last week they were ready for contact but neither side has indicated when or how.

"So far, we have not received any signals from the Americans. The readiness remains. The same readiness, as we have heard, remains on the American side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The nearly three-year Ukraine conflict has plunged relations between the two nuclear powers to their lowest levels since the Cold War.

Trump told reporters on Jan. 23 he was willing to meet Putin "immediately" to reach a deal to end the fighting.

Putin on Jan. 24 praised Trump as a "smart" and "pragmatic" man, saying the conflict might not have started in 2022 had he been president.

Kiev has warned against it being excluded from any peace talks between the two leaders, accusing Putin of wanting to "manipulate" Trump.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities

Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities
Clashes kill 17 in DR Congos Goma

Clashes kill 17 in DR Congo's Goma
CDC ordered to stop working with WHO immediately

CDC ordered to stop working with WHO immediately
Fast-moving fires torch national parks in Australia

Fast-moving fires torch national parks in Australia
NATO deploys eyes in sky and on sea to protect vital cables

NATO deploys eyes in sky and on sea to protect vital cables
Greek defense minister criticizes Türkiyes Blue Homeland doctrine

Greek defense minister criticizes Türkiye's 'Blue Homeland' doctrine
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿