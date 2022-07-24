Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

  • July 24 2022 11:14:00

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

EUGENE
Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.

Two other gold medalists from last year’s Tokyo Games had a mixed bag, Indian Neeraj Chopra having to content himself with silver in the men’s javelin, but Dutch runner Sifan Hassan leaving Eugene medalless after finishing sixth in the women’s 5,000m.

The 4x100m relays saw the U.S. women beat a loaded Jamaican team featuring individual sprint champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, to win gold, but a Canada team anchored by Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse beat the favored U.S. men’s team into silver.

“It felt great to do it, to spoil the party for them,” said De Grasse, who contracted COVID-19 three weeks before the championships and was too fatigued to race the 200m.

“We talked about this moment so many times. We came up a little bit short at the Olympics, and we were all like, we could do better...it’s a good way to end the championship.”

Korir produced a trademark kick from 200 meters out to win the men’s 800m in 1min 43.71sec, well ahead of Algerian Djamel Sedjati with silver and Canada’s Marco Arop bronze.

“I knew there were some guys close behind me in the last 100m,” Korir said.

“I was expecting someone to come, but no one did. I never shake my end in training but I do in races. It’s like magic. I have been working for this. It’s been a long wait, I failed in 2017 and 2019 and I made it now.”

Pichardo was imperious in the triple jump, all but tying up competition when he went out to 17.95 meters on his first attempt.

“I opened strongly,” the Cuban-born Pichardo said, adding that he had been mentally focused on the mythical 18-meter mark in a bid to better his two previous silvers.

“My mindset was focused on 18m. It did not come out today, but more importantly, I won gold. This world title was elusive to me.”

In the absence of American multiple global medal winner Christian Taylor, world and Olympic bronze medalist Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso claimed silver 40cm off Pichardo, while China’s Zhu Yaming took bronze.

There was also no mercy shown in the women’s 5000m, where Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay surged down the home straight to win in 14:46.29 ahead of Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet and another Ethiopian, Dawit Seyaum.

Olympic champion Hassan could only finish sixth, meaning she will depart Oregon not having made the podium in either the 5,000 or 10,000m.

Hassan produced a stunning 1,500m-10,000m double at the 2019 world championships in Doha before winning 5,000m and 10,000m gold and 1,500m bronze at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

But she admitted that she needed seven months out of competition after her exertions, both mental and physical.

“I really overworked last year so I wanted to get a break for my mental part because athletics is not only about running but also about motivation,” she said.

“It is so hard to get motivated again.”

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry

Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

    Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

  2. Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

    Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

  3. Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

    Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

  4. Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

    Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

  5. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM
Recommended
Raphinha strikes again as Barcelona beats Real Madrid 1-0

Raphinha strikes again as Barcelona beats Real Madrid 1-0
France ends Dutch defense of women’s Euro

France ends Dutch defense of women’s Euro
Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye
Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’
Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge
Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
WORLD China launches second of three space station modules

China launches second of three space station modules

China launched on Sunday the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, state media reported, the latest step in Beijing’s ambitious space programme.

ECONOMY Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen has unexpectedly announced that its CEO Herbert Diess will step down in a few weeks after four years at the head of the German auto giant as it attempts an ambitious shift towards electric vehicles.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.