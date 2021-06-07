Konya’s Rampalı Bazaar meeting point for music, book lovers

  • June 07 2021 07:00:00

Konya’s Rampalı Bazaar meeting point for music, book lovers

KONYA
Konya’s Rampalı Bazaar meeting point for music, book lovers

Located in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, the Rampalı Bazaar is famous for its second-hand booksellers and music stores as well as draws the attention of visitors with its vintage ambiance and extraordinary architecture.

The bazaar, which lies close to the city center, brings book lovers, students, academics, musicians and music lovers together under the same roof.

In the five-story bazaar, which takes its name from its architectural structure, the different floors can be accessed through spiral ramps that extend from the ground to the roof without interruption. People who lose their way in the bazaar can find the way to the exit with the help of shopkeepers.

In the bazaar, where it is possible to find all kinds of books from manuscripts, novels and textbooks to academic publications, the sound of music is never lost, thanks to the shops selling instruments and the masters who give music lessons.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Hasan Yıldırım, who has been selling books in the bazaar for 13 years, said that the bazaar was one of the symbolic places in the city. Yıldırım noted that besides students, old book lovers frequently visit the bazaar.

Stating that everything related to books can be found easily in the bazaar, Yıldırım said: “We can define Rampalı Çarşı as a ‘book heaven.’ I think it is one of the best places in terms of books in Central Anatolia, maybe in Turkey. We can even add music to the list.”

Hakkı Bıyık, one of the second-hand booksellers of the bazaar, also said that some people spend time in the bazaar among the books as a habit.

Stating that there are people who come to the market just to smell books, Bıyık said: “Apart from those who come to buy books, there are those who like to wander with books around them. There is a leaden substance inside books that does not age. That’s where the smell comes from. This is also a feature of paper. Some people come just to smell old books.”

Serkan Çakan, who has been working in the music industry for 20 years, selling instruments and giving courses, said that whenever the word “music” is mentioned in the city, the first thing that comes to mind is the Rampalı Bazaar.

“We can call this place ‘the heart of music in Konya’ just like the Unkapanı in Istanbul. People can meet all their musical needs. It has become an address where both booksellers and musicians meet,” he said.

TURKEY CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies
MOST POPULAR

  1. FETÖ ringleader’s nephew avows himself

    FETÖ ringleader’s nephew avows himself

  2. Tourism professionals hopeful to witness domestic tourism boom

    Tourism professionals hopeful to witness domestic tourism boom

  3. Teams start clearing Turkish shores of sea snot

    Teams start clearing Turkish shores of sea snot

  4. Turkey to keep troops at Kabul airport if its terms are met: Minister

    Turkey to keep troops at Kabul airport if its terms are met: Minister

  5. Turkey ends nationwide 31-hour coronavirus curfew

    Turkey ends nationwide 31-hour coronavirus curfew
Recommended
Flying Broom Film Fest presents honorary awards

Flying Broom Film Fest presents honorary awards

Acropolis makeover stirs Greek antiquity row

Acropolis makeover stirs Greek antiquity row
Return of live music to London inspires artists

Return of live music to London inspires artists
Turkish poet’s work to be translated into African languages

Turkish poet’s work to be translated into African languages
Kaplanoğlu’s film to represent Turkey at Cannes

Kaplanoğlu’s film to represent Turkey at Cannes
Huge Harry Potter store opens in New York

Huge Harry Potter store opens in New York
WORLD Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured on June 7 when a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed earlier, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkey may drill new wells in Black Sea, says minister

Turkey may drill new wells in Black Sea, says minister

Turkey is open to the option of drilling another exploratory well in the Black Sea this year following the discovery on Friday of 135 billion cubic meters of gas in the Amasra-1 well, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on June 7.

SPORTS Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey claimed a 3-1 win against Thailand on June 6 in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League.