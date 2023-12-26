Kokina flowers in surge for New Year's

IZMIR
As the New Year's is around the corner, a rising demand for Butcher's broom, known as "kokina" in Türkiye and believed to bring luck and prosperity, is being witnessed.

Butcher's broom has emerged as a symbol of New Year's festivities in recent years, drawing growing interest from the public. Citizens are already flocking to florists in anticipation of securing their kokina flowers, a plant steeped in cultural significance.

The president of the Izmir Florists Chamber of Commerce, Kazım Kış, noted that while there was minimal demand in the past, the influence of social media has significantly boosted interest in this traditional New Year's symbol.

As the end of the month approaches, Kış reported a significant surge in sales, anticipating a further rise in prices of butcher's broom.

"Currently, prices range from 125 to 150 Turkish Liras ($4 to $5), but as supplies dwindle, prices could reach 200-250 liras. The Butcher's broom might even end up in the black market," Kış warned.

Describing the meticulous preparation process for the plant, Kış explains, "Three years ago, no one knew what butcher's broom was or its significance. We had them in our flower shops, but they sold in minimal quantities. After the announcement on social media that butcher's broom brings luck, fortune, and prosperity, it began dominating sales during the New Year."

Emphasizing that the red berries on the branches are carefully prepared by sewing them with strings, Kış stated, "The preparation stage is, in fact, quite challenging. It is mainly done in Istanbul, and we bring them here."

Addressing the surge in demand during special occasions such as New Year's, Valentine's Day, and Mother's Day, Kış said, "We import some plants, but 65 to 67 percent of plants are locally produced in Türkiye. However, the greenhouses in the Menderes Basin in Izmir, where many plants are produced, are outdated in terms of technology. We need to revise our greenhouses. Antalya is excelling in this, but without technology, plant production is limited."

"The industry's situation changes during special occasions, and when the weather gets cold, coupled with production challenges, prices rise. This affects both us and those who buy plants," Kış added.

