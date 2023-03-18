Kindergarten students open bazaar to help quake survivor children

ANTALYA

Students of a kindergarten in the southern province of Antalya have established a mini open-air market and donated the income of the sales to quake survivor students.

Established in the kindergarten’s garden, the mini open-air market sold food prepared by the students’ families and had stalls of vegetables and fruits collected from their parents’ greenhouses and gardens.

These young students marketed vegetables, fruits and handmade food products on their stalls in the same way elders sell vegetables and fruits in markets.

Zeynep Çetin, a citizen shopping at the stalls of the children, said, “I’m buying cucumbers, carrots, dill. I am shopping to meet the needs of earthquake survivors. I’m doing all my vegetable and fruit shopping from here this week.”

“I would like to thank our school, teachers, all the students and their parents who contributed to this aid campaign. They organized a bazaar for earthquake survivors. We help as much as we can,” a citizen said.

Kindergarten manager Fatih Çelik also said, “We have established our public market, which we traditionally organize every year, for earthquake survivor children this year.”

Stating that the main purpose of the market is to contribute to meeting the needs of children in the earthquake zone by their peers, Çelik said that developing children’s sense of benevolence and increasing their self-confidence are their other aims.