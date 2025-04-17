Kim Kardashian to testify at Paris jewellery theft trial

PARIS

U.S. reality television star Kim Kardashian is to testify in person at an upcoming French trial over an armed robbery of her jewelry in Paris in 2016, her Michael Rhodes said.

A French court is from April 28 to try six people over the gem heist in October 2016 that saw masked men walk away from Kardashian's luxurious Paris apartment with millions of dollars worth of jewels, including a diamond ring gifted by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West.

The trial is to run until May 23, and Kardashian is to appear on May 13, according to a provisional schedule.

In what has been called the biggest French holdup targeting an individual in 20 years, Kardashian was robbed of jewelry worth an estimated six million euros while she was staying at a luxury residence during Paris fashion week.

Among the suspects arrested four months later in Paris and in the south of France is Aomar Ait Khedache, known as "Old Omar," who is thought to be the ringleader of the gang.

Two investigating magistrates ordered the suspects to stand trial by jury, which in France is reserved for the most serious crimes, on charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and membership of a criminal gang.

In addition to the ring, which featured an 18.88-carat near-flawless diamond, the group made off with several more pieces of gold and diamond jewelry.

The thieves lost a few more items while on the run, but the bulk of the bounty has never been found and is believed to have been sold in Belgium.