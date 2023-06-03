Kim Cattrall to appear in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

LOS ANGELES

Samantha Jones, Kim Cattrall's beloved character from "Sex and the City," will make a shock (and very brief) return in the sequel to the cult series, streaming platform Max has confirmed, to the delight of fans.

The glamorous and sexually liberated Jones was one of the four heroines of the original "Sex and the City" HBO series and films but has been absent so far in follow-up series "And Just Like That."

Cattrall has publicly clashed in the past with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the series' central character Carrie Bradshaw, and she previously said she would never return to the role.

But a representative for Max confirmed to AFP that Cattrall, 66, will make an appearance in the sequel's second season, which debuts later this month on the streaming platform previously known as HBO Max.

According to multiple reports, Cattrall filmed her short cameo scene for the season's final episode back in March in New York, without seeing the other lead actors.

Jones' absence from the first season of "And Just Like That" was explained in a text message exchange from London, where the character now lives.

Cattrall's Instagram account was flooded with messages from ecstatic fans thanking her for reprising the role. The actress posted a screenshot of an article in trade magazine Variety announcing her appearance.

The original "Sex and the City," following the trials and tribulations of single women in their 30s in New York, premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons, becoming a global phenomenon.

The series was named after Carrie's weekly column for the fictional "New York Star," which debated the pleasures and conundrums of single life in the Big Apple.

The storyline itself was based upon the semi-autobiographical columns written by Candace Bushnell for the New York Observer.