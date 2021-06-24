Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

  • June 24 2021 16:21:00

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

KOCAELİ
Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has pledged to introduce a new foreign policy by normalizing ties with Syria and ending the “tragedy” of Syrian refugees in Turkey if they take power.

“We will end the fight with Syria and all our neighbors,” he said in the northwestern province of Kocaeli on June 24.
Stating that there are around 6-6.5 million Syrians in Turkey, Kılıçdaroğlu asked the government: “How are we going to solve it?”

The CHP leader said they would send the Syrian refugees back to their country but after providing infrastructure and housing for them.

“We will open embassies. We will make the Syrians’ homes and shelters. All kinds of support will come from the West in this regard. We will tell the Syrians that their homes, roads, hospitals and nurseries are ready.”

The CHP leader emphasized that this move would be in the interest of Turkey.

“We will send them back to their country. This is not racism. We have to defend the interests of our own country. But we don’t want to be unfair to anyone. Yes, there was a fight there, millions of people lost their lives. Some people went abroad, some drowned in the sea, and the bodies of some of their children washed up on the shore. We will end all this human tragedy,” Kılıçdaroğlu noted.

He also said his party has achieved the biggest change in the past 10 years compared to the other political parties in Turkey.

“You can say that the CHP did not have any faults in this process? It had faults. As the chair of the CHP, I am also self-criticizing. We were wrong too. But I’m trying to correct them,” he stated.

“Let me say this clearly: The CHP has experienced the biggest change in the last 10 years,” he added

Normalize,

TURKEY Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power

Kılıçdaroğlu vows to normalize ties with Syria if CHP takes power
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

    Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

  2. Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

    Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

  3. Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  4. Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

    Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

  5. Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

    Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman
Recommended
Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to promote municipality works
İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport

İYİ Party leader opposes Turkish deployment for security of Kabul airport
CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks

CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks
HDP must be closed forever, says MHP leader

HDP must be closed forever, says MHP leader
Top court accepts HDP indictment

Top court accepts HDP indictment
İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize

İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize
WORLD Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge on June 23 that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

Manufacturing capacity usage up in June

The capacity utilization rate of the Turkish manufacturing industry rose in June on a monthly basis, according to official data announced on June 24.

SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 