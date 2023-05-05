Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

ANKARA
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has promised to raise the lowest civil servant salary to 2.5 times the minimum wage if he is elected.

“In 2012, the lowest civil servant salary was two and a half times the minimum wage. Currently, this rate has decreased to 1.4. That’s why as soon as I come to power, I will increase the lowest civil servant salary to two and a half times the minimum wage,” he said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

The working hours of the police are 12-13 hours a day, 240-250 hours a month, said Kılıçdaroğlu, adding that “This is one of the reasons behind police suicides.”

The CHP leader also pledged to eliminate the distinctions such as contract teachers, paid teachers, and permanent teachers, also repeated his promise that all teachers will have permanent contracts.

In a separate video message on Twitter, the CHP leader criticized the government for using the defense industries of the country as a tool for the election campaign.

“They have turned the defense of the state, even its army, into election propaganda. They turned the army’s ship into an AK Party election bus. Why are you alienating people from their ship, their defense industry? This is our ship, our SİHA,” he said.

“Have you ever seen such propaganda in the past? Have you ever seen our century-old defense industry used like this?” he asked and said these fields are the “sacred, common concern” of all.

Kılıçdaroğlu refuted the ruling party officials’ claims that the opposition bloc will end social assistance and end the projects of defense industries such as drones.

TURKEY, Türkiye,

ECONOMY 1.3 billion dollars payment made to banks: Demirören Holding

1.3 billion dollars payment made to banks: Demirören Holding
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1.3 billion dollars payment made to banks: Demirören Holding

    1.3 billion dollars payment made to banks: Demirören Holding

  2. WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency

    WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency

  3. Election bans take effect

    Election bans take effect

  4. Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

    Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

  5. Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics

    Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics
Recommended
Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics

Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics
Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making

Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for unity

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for unity
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges respect for all identities of Türkiye

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges respect for all identities of Türkiye
CHP leader denies any bargain with the HDP

CHP leader denies any bargain with the HDP
Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center

Opposition candidate vows to turn former airport into space center
WORLD WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says its no longer emergency

WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency

The World Health Organization said Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies worldwide and killed at least 7 million people worldwide.

ECONOMY 1.3 billion dollars payment made to banks: Demirören Holding

1.3 billion dollars payment made to banks: Demirören Holding

The total payments made to banks since 2020 have amounted to $1.3 billion, Demirören Holding has announced.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.