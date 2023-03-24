Kılıçdaroğlu plans to visit all political parties including İnce’s

Kılıçdaroğlu plans to visit all political parties including İnce’s

Nation Alliance candidate for presidential elections and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on March 23 that he will visit all political parties ahead of the elections, including the Homeland Party of former main opposition presidential candidate Muharrem İnce.

“I visit all political parties. I will also visit the Homeland Party,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a televised interview.

Asked about his expectation from İnce, the CHP leader said, “What needs to happen is winning this election in the first round and ending this work. It is necessary not to tire the country.”

“Politics should not be an area of complaint,” he said.

The decision about running for presidential elections is at the discretion of İnce but the Nation Alliance aims to finalize the elections in the first round, he said while elaborating on the comments by İnce that he might withdraw in favor of Kılıçdaroğlu in the second round of polls.

“We don’t want to lose a day or even an hour. We want to heal the wounds quickly. It is better to end in the first round. The citizens are in favor of the change,” he stated.

İnce ran as the main opposition CHP’s presidential candidate in the 2018 presidential elections and received 30 percent of the votes.

Losing the 2018 elections, İnce accused the CHP organization of not backing him enough through his elections campaign. İnce resigned from the CHP and founded his “Homeland Movement” in 2021.

İnce filed his presidential candidacy application and awaits to collect at least 100,000 signatures from electorates to be eligible to run for the May 14 polls.

