Kılıçdaroğlu, İmamoğlu meet in Ankara

ANKARA 
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu have held a meeting in the capital Ankara on June 14 amid growing calls for a change within the party before the March 2024 municipal elections.

No statements were made by either party following the meeting.

İmamoğlu, who has been persistently advocating for change, conveyed his message through a video published immediately after the second round of the presidential election. In an indirect response to Kılıçdaroğlu’s renewal of the CHP’s executive board, İmamoğlu also stated, “Changing only the board or delegations is insufficient. Society demands change, and it is not right to turn a deaf ear to it.”

When questioned about the fate of the Istanbul Municipality if he were to become a candidate for CHP leadership, the mayor responded, “We will consider Istanbul, Ankara, Türkiye and the future. However, this issue is not solely about Istanbul.”

Kılıçdaroğlu, for his part, expressed his commitment to facilitating change during his speech at the party’s group meeting on June 13. “It is the captain’s duty to safely guide the ship to port. Everyone should be aware that I will ensure the ship reaches its destination intact,” he asserted.

The two had previously met twice after the elections. However, there was no explanation regarding the content of the talks at the CHP headquarters. The meetings hold significance as they reflect the growing discourse within the opposition for the need to address demands for change.

