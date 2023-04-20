Kılıçdaroğlu highlights his Alevi identity ahead of presidential polls

ANKARA

Joint presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has called on the people to end political divergences over ethnic and sectarian identities via a video message in which he highlighted his Alevi background, something many people think is a disadvantage for the opposition candidate.

“My dear sons who will vote for the first time, I am an Alevi. I am a sincere Muslim who was grown [with Alevi culture],” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a brief video message released late on April 19. It is his first time exposing his sectarian background in a very open way as it is a sensitive matter for many Turks in the country. Kılıçdaroğlu will run against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the presidential race on May 14 along with two other candidates.

Explaining that he was born into a poor family in a remote village, but he had a chance to get a good education thanks to the opportunities given by the republic that was founded by Atatürk, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We can’t choose our identities. But they are the one that makes our presence. We are born with them and live with them.”

Apart from identities, people can choose many things in life, and being a good person, honest person, following moral rules and being a fair person are among them, the presidential candidate stressed.

“We will no longer talk about our divisions and differences. We will talk about our common dreams and common points. Are you going to join us for this change?” Kılıçdaroğlu asked.

“We need you to pass this threshold. Don’t forget, with your vote, you will save this country from painful sectarian conflicts and carry Türkiye to where it belongs by removing it from the Middle East, which has turned into a swamp,” the candidate recalled. “We won’t talk about the identities but accomplishments [of this country].”