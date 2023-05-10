Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

ANKARA
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on May 9 has stressed the importance to have success in the first round of the presidential elections and having the highest number of opposition deputies in the parliamentary elections.

“If you say that we will definitely win so that our healing process should not be prolonged and take years, we have to pass in the first round,” he said on his social media.

“If we are going to finish in the first round, I have to say that we have to finish in a way that today’s opposition will get the most deputies. Most deputies means changing the system fast,” he added.

The CHP leader said, therefore his request is to focus on what they “want to change at this stage, not the change itself.”

“Because when we send what we want to change, we immediately switch to the new system, and in this new system, even the smallest communities and individuals will have an environment where they can express their opinions easily and find an interlocutor for this,” the CHP leader said.

People’s voices will be easily heard, if the opposition bloc comes to power, he said.

“That is democracy. That is freedom of expression. To make Türkiye an opposition-friendly first. After that it’s easy for everyone. So we have to finish in the first round. Therefore, I ask you to vote consciously,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu’s election bus was attacked with stones in Sakarya on May 9. While the window of the bus was broken, the 15-year-old attacker, who Kılıçdaroğlu did not make a complaint against, was released.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

  2. Turks abroad vote in high numbers for May 14 polls

    Turks abroad vote in high numbers for May 14 polls

  3. UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

    UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

  4. Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

    Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

  5. Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

    Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Recommended
Opposition plans distribution of ministries if elected on May 14: Akşener

Opposition plans distribution of ministries if elected on May 14: Akşener
Erdoğan hikes state worker wages by 45 pct

Erdoğan hikes state worker wages by 45 pct 
Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls

Opposition presidential candidate urges calm before key polls
Candidates make penultimate calls on TRT

Candidates make penultimate calls on TRT
Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage

Kılıçdaroğlu pledges to raise lowest civil servant salary 2.5 times the minimum wage
Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics

Erdoğan slams The Economist for ‘interfering’ in Turkish politics
WORLD UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

UN aid chief in Saudi for Sudan talks as fighting flares

The UN's top aid official was in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for ceasefire talks between Sudan's warring generals, as concern grows for the humanitarian situation at the start of a fourth week of gun battles and air strikes in the Sudanese capital.

ECONOMY Virgin Galactic plans to launch commercial spaceflights in June

Virgin Galactic plans to launch commercial spaceflights in June

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic has announced that it is resuming flights with a mission this month, its first in nearly two years, and the launch of commercial trips in June.

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.