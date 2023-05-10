Kılıçdaroğlu calls for success in first round

ANKARA

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and the presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on May 9 has stressed the importance to have success in the first round of the presidential elections and having the highest number of opposition deputies in the parliamentary elections.

“If you say that we will definitely win so that our healing process should not be prolonged and take years, we have to pass in the first round,” he said on his social media.

“If we are going to finish in the first round, I have to say that we have to finish in a way that today’s opposition will get the most deputies. Most deputies means changing the system fast,” he added.

The CHP leader said, therefore his request is to focus on what they “want to change at this stage, not the change itself.”

“Because when we send what we want to change, we immediately switch to the new system, and in this new system, even the smallest communities and individuals will have an environment where they can express their opinions easily and find an interlocutor for this,” the CHP leader said.

People’s voices will be easily heard, if the opposition bloc comes to power, he said.

“That is democracy. That is freedom of expression. To make Türkiye an opposition-friendly first. After that it’s easy for everyone. So we have to finish in the first round. Therefore, I ask you to vote consciously,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu’s election bus was attacked with stones in Sakarya on May 9. While the window of the bus was broken, the 15-year-old attacker, who Kılıçdaroğlu did not make a complaint against, was released.