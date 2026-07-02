Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

ANKARA

Reinstated main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on July 2 that Türkiye should pursue an independent foreign policy ahead of next week’s NATO summit in Ankara, arguing the country must not become a part of any global rivalry.

At a press conference at the Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters, Kılıçdaroğlu said Türkiye’s strategic location and historical experience require it to act as a country that shapes regional developments rather than one that merely follows the agendas of major powers.

“Türkiye will not be the passive element of any global competition,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, calling for a foreign policy based on national interests, democratic legitimacy and regional peace.

He said NATO remains an important security platform for Türkiye, but stressed that Ankara’s membership should not prevent it from pursuing an autonomous foreign policy or balanced diplomatic relations.

Kılıçdaroğlu also urged the government to use the summit to advocate for diplomacy, de-escalation and regional stability rather than deepening geopolitical divisions.

He said Türkiye should seek to strengthen its role as a mediator in international crises while safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests.

The NATO summit will bring together leaders of the alliance’s 32 member states on July 7 and 8. The gathering is expected to focus on defense spending, transatlantic security, support for Ukraine and broader regional conflicts. Türkiye has said it hopes the meeting will reinforce alliance unity while recognizing Ankara’s role in European security.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s remarks came amid a deepening internal dispute in the CHP following a court ruling that invalidated the party’s 2023 convention over alleged irregularities, overturning Özgür Özel’s administration and creating a dual leadership structure.

The reinstated leader had been expected to address ongoing legal proceedings involving the CHP during his appearance. However, he made no reference to the cases in his statement and left without taking questions from reporters.