Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

ANKARA
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

Reinstated main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on July 2 that Türkiye should pursue an independent foreign policy ahead of next week’s NATO summit in Ankara, arguing the country must not become a part of any global rivalry.

At a press conference at the Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters, Kılıçdaroğlu said Türkiye’s strategic location and historical experience require it to act as a country that shapes regional developments rather than one that merely follows the agendas of major powers.

“Türkiye will not be the passive element of any global competition,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, calling for a foreign policy based on national interests, democratic legitimacy and regional peace.

He said NATO remains an important security platform for Türkiye, but stressed that Ankara’s membership should not prevent it from pursuing an autonomous foreign policy or balanced diplomatic relations.

Kılıçdaroğlu also urged the government to use the summit to advocate for diplomacy, de-escalation and regional stability rather than deepening geopolitical divisions.

He said Türkiye should seek to strengthen its role as a mediator in international crises while safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests.

The NATO summit will bring together leaders of the alliance’s 32 member states on July 7 and 8. The gathering is expected to focus on defense spending, transatlantic security, support for Ukraine and broader regional conflicts. Türkiye has said it hopes the meeting will reinforce alliance unity while recognizing Ankara’s role in European security.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s remarks came amid a deepening internal dispute in the CHP following a court ruling that invalidated the party’s 2023 convention over alleged irregularities, overturning Özgür Özel’s administration and creating a dual leadership structure.

The reinstated leader had been expected to address ongoing legal proceedings involving the CHP during his appearance. However, he made no reference to the cases in his statement and left without taking questions from reporters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

    Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

  2. Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

    Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

  3. Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

    Sakarya hosts first Culture Route Fest

  4. Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

    Can fine dining become an agricultural project?

  5. Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

    Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Recommended
Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Pakistan reaffirm $5 billion trade goal
Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne

Centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament kicks off in Edirne
Dashcam use surges as traffic disputes, tougher penalties drive demand

Dashcam use surges as traffic disputes, tougher penalties drive demand
Stand-up paddleboarding surges in popularity at Sapanca Lake

Stand-up paddleboarding surges in popularity at Sapanca Lake
Türkiye proposes university amnesty, tighter higher education rules

Türkiye proposes university amnesty, tighter higher education rules
Venezuela honors Turkish rescuers after quake mission

Venezuela honors Turkish rescuers after quake mission
Pakistan premier visits Türkiye to boost ties

Pakistan premier visits Türkiye to boost ties
WORLD Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia says downed dozens of Ukraine drones over Saint Petersburg

Russia downed dozens of Ukrainian drones over Saint Petersburg, the city's governor said on July 4, with an oil terminal hit and a drone falling on the Peterhof historical complex but causing no damage.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense industry hits new export threshold

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports exceeded $11 billion on a 12-month basis for the first time, the head of the Defense Industries Secretariat has said.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿