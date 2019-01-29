Khashoggi probe my initiative as UN signals no investigation: UN special rapporteur

  • January 29 2019 00:16:00

Khashoggi probe my initiative as UN signals no investigation: UN special rapporteur

Nalan Koçak - ISTANBUL
Khashoggi probe my initiative as UN signals no investigation: UN special rapporteur

The U.N. human rights investigator leading the international inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on a visit to Turkey has said she embarked on the trip at her own initiative as there has been no signal that the “U.N. intends to demand officially or implement an international criminal investigation.”

“I am undertaking this inquiry, at my own initiative, under the terms of my mandate as U.N. Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings. There being, to date, no signal that the U.N. and member states intend to demand officially or implement an international criminal investigation, I felt the duty,” Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on executions, has told the Hürriyet Daily News.

Callamard began a week-long mission to Turkey at Ankara’s invitation yesterday. She is leading an independent panel of international experts which also includes British barrister Helena Kennedy and Duarte Nuno Vieira, a pathology expert and professor at Coimbra University, Portugal.

The trio will stay in Turkey until Feb. 3 to investigate the killing of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi, who was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

UN official due in Turkey for Khashoggi killing probe
UN official due in Turkey for Khashoggi killing probe

Right before her visit, Callamard told the Daily News of the details of her mandate.

“Through my inquiry, I will assess the steps taken by governments to address and respond to the killing, as well as the nature and extent of states’ and individuals’ responsibilities for the killing,” she added.

The mission to Turkey is just the first step of the inquiry process, “the collection of information and its assessment will continue afterwards."

"I have informed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the country visit to Turkey and its purpose. I have requested access to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and a meeting with the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Turkey. I have also sought permission to conduct a similar country visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I will also be requesting meetings with other relevant stakeholders such as the authorities of the U.S. As per the rules of the special procedures, I have requested that the Turkish government agrees to extend to me an invitation to undertake an official visit to Turkey. The government has granted this authorization and extended their invitation,” she said.

She has not received an answer from the Saudi authorities yet.

Concerning the mission in Turkey, she said: “The mission to Turkey will include prominent legal experts and be supported by other experts in relevant technical and forensic matters. I will consult with a broad range of experts and stakeholders.”

The final report of the panel will be available by the end of May and will be presented to the Human Rights Council at its June sessions.

When asked what would happen next, she said: “The council members no doubt will consider, if not debate - at least to some extent - my recommendations, but as to whether or not they will accept those recommendations and then take action accordingly remains to be seen. Next steps will depend on a range of factors, including member states’ willingness to take the issues forward. Encouragement from other actors - the media and civil society - may play a role in this. I will work with others to ensure that my recommendations are taken seriously.”

West trying to cover up Khashoggi murder: Turkish FM
West trying to cover up Khashoggi murder: Turkish FM

nalan koçak,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

    Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

    Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

  3. Turkey to launch healthy tourism certification program

    Turkey to launch healthy tourism certification program

  4. Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

    Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

  5. Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya

    Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya
Recommended
Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 10th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkey sends medical virus aid to Balkan countries

Turkey sends medical virus aid to Balkan countries
Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya

Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya
Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan

Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan
Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran

Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran
Ankara congratulates EU on Europe Day

Ankara congratulates EU on Europe Day
Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

WORLD Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

The United States logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 coronavirus deaths, as the World Health Organization hailed global progress but warned of the need for "extreme vigilance" against a second wave.    
ECONOMY Virus performance may open doors for auto industry: Expert

Virus performance may open doors for auto industry: Expert

As the European automotive market resumes production amid uncertain demand due to coronavirus, Turkey is well-positioned to emerge from the crisis with less damage and to draw more export orders, according to an industry leader.

SPORTS Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkey’s basketball and volleyball leagues will not return to action this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.