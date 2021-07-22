Key putschist’s images at Akıncı base emerge

  July 22 2021

ANKARA
The images of a key coup suspect, Adil Öksüz, in the Akıncı Air Base, which was used as a command center during the 2016 defeated coup attempt in the country by the FETÖ, were revealed for the first time, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on July 21.

Images of Öksüz were among the evidence in the Akıncı Base coup attempt case whose reasoned decision was finalized on July 12 by the Ankara fourth High Criminal Court.

According to the footage document included in the reasoned decision, Öksüz was recorded by the security cameras of the 143rd Fleet Command, where the pilots who terrorized Ankara on the night of July 15 were instructed.

Understanding that the coup attempt had failed, Öksüz was seen in front of the Teacher’s Club with Nurettin Oruç, the so-called private imam of the Gendarmerie General Command, when it was 11:02 in the morning of July 16, according to the “video transcript” of Öksüz’s last footage before he escaped from Akıncı Air Base.

It was stated that a large crowd gathered in front of the door of the Teacher’s Club, Öksüz, dressed in plain clothes, was talking to the people in front of the door with a suitcase and a handbag in his hand and that Oruç also had a handbag in his hand.

According to the camera recordings, Öztürk went to the room next to the Teacher’s Club with his bodyguard and the non-commissioned officer at 11:12 am.

After a while, Öztürk left the room after talking to the coup suspects, including former brigadier general Kubilay Selçuk and former rear admiral Hakan Evrim, and left the fleet.

Former General Akın Öztürk, who was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment 141 times, was also seen in the footages on the security cameras in Akıncı Airbase.

At Akıncı, situated north of the capital, the coup plotters established a command center to coordinate attacks, including fighter jets that bombed the parliament and the presidential complex.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

