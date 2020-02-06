Kenya's oldest elephant dies at 50

NAIROBI - Kenya
Tim, Kenya's biggest and oldest elephant who survived numerous attacks by poachers, has died, wildlife authorities said on Feb. 5.

"Iconic Tim, the Big Tusker is dead,” said Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) spokesman Paul Udoto. “The celebrated elephant died Tuesday morning.”

Tim's greatest struggle came against poachers in 2016 when he was hit by a large rock and pierced through his ear and shoulder from a spear thrown by poachers.

He was sedated and treated and continued to roam the vast, remote wilderness of Amboselli National Park until he died at the age of 50.

Despite elephants being matriarchal and males living a solitary life away from the group when they reach sexual maturity, Tim was always welcomed to travel in the company of females and their families, according to KWS.

Officials said Tim, who had one of the largest tusks in Africa, was unassuming, unpretentious, laid back and loved all across Kenya and Africa.

