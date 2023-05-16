Kate Winslet wins at BAFTA TV Awards

Kate Winslet wins at BAFTA TV Awards

LONDON
Kate Winslet wins at BAFTA TV Awards

Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on May 14, with the Oscar-winning actress using her acceptance speech to call for action against harmful content on social media.

Winslet was recognized for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in “I am Ruth,” a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.

“’I Am Ruth’ was made... for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers but who no longer can,” Winslet said.

“And for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides: This does not need to be your life. To people in power and to people who can make change: please, criminalize harmful content. Please
eradicate harmful content. We don’t want it. We want our children back.”

Dublin-set “Bad Sisters” won the drama series categories as well as a supporting actress prize for Anne-Marie Duff. Best supporting actor went to Adeel Akhtar for crime drama “Sherwood.”

The final season of “Derry Girls” won scripted comedy while Netflix series “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” won the international category.

WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

    Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

  2. Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

    Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

  3. Kiev targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

    Kiev targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

  4. Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

    Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

  5. Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

    Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival
Recommended
Experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue

Experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue
‘Guardians’ enjoys galactic box office earnings

‘Guardians’ enjoys galactic box office earnings
World’s oldest dog Bobi celebrates 31st birthday

World’s oldest dog Bobi celebrates 31st birthday
Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos
French fan takes over Fast and Furious films

French fan takes over Fast and Furious films
WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greeks will vote on Sunday in the most unpredictable national polls in a decade with an inconclusive result likely to lead to the election needing to be re-run.

ECONOMY Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

Australian mining company Newcrest said yesterday it had agreed to a takeover by U.S. rival Newmont, creating a world-leading gold producer in a deal worth 28.8 billion Australian dollars ($19 billion).

SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.