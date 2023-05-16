Kate Winslet wins at BAFTA TV Awards

LONDON

Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on May 14, with the Oscar-winning actress using her acceptance speech to call for action against harmful content on social media.

Winslet was recognized for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in “I am Ruth,” a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.

“’I Am Ruth’ was made... for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers but who no longer can,” Winslet said.

“And for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides: This does not need to be your life. To people in power and to people who can make change: please, criminalize harmful content. Please

eradicate harmful content. We don’t want it. We want our children back.”

Dublin-set “Bad Sisters” won the drama series categories as well as a supporting actress prize for Anne-Marie Duff. Best supporting actor went to Adeel Akhtar for crime drama “Sherwood.”

The final season of “Derry Girls” won scripted comedy while Netflix series “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” won the international category.