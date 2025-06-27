Kaş, a diving paradise of the Mediterranean coastline

ANTALYA
The scenic coastal district of Kaş in Antalya, one of Türkiye’s top tourism destinations, has become a hub for underwater enthusiasts, attracting tens of thousands of local and international divers each year with its rich marine life and submerged historical treasures.

With its crystal-clear waters and vibrant underwater biodiversity, Kaş offers a unique experience for divers, boasting more than 30 diving spots within close reach of the town center. Among its most iconic underwater attractions are the replica of the 3,300-year-old Uluburun shipwreck, a sunken Italian warplane from World War II, a 45-ton retired military tank, and a D-47 cargo plane donated by the Turkish Air Force and submerged last year. The area is also home to ancient ruins and an underwater art park.

Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mahmut Serdar Alakuş has captured stunning images of the district’s underwater richness, showcasing the unique appeal of Kaş to diving tourism.

Diving instructor Erhan Onat described Kaş as one of Türkiye’s most prominent diving destinations.

“There are over 30 diving sites here, and the biggest advantage is how close they are to the center,” he said. “Not just for Turkish divers, but also for those coming from abroad, Kaş is a highly attractive location.”

According to Onat, Kaş offers a variety of underwater experiences with its shipwrecks, aircraft, tanks and even an underwater canyon considered to be among the world’s top ten.

“Diving tourism is on the rise globally. Countries that recognize this are investing in it and seeing major returns,” he noted, adding that divers tend to spend twice as much as average tourists. “There are about 20 boats operating in Kaş, and roughly 100,000 divers visit each year. Around 70 percent of them are certified divers, which is a remarkable figure by international standards.”

Onat also addressed the recent sightings of sharks in the Aegean and Mediterranean, noting that they pose no threat and typically avoid areas where people are present.

Among those who dive in the region is Ufuk Koçak, a record-holding amputee diver and instructor. For him, diving is both a therapeutic and meditative experience.

“Every corner of our country has its own beauty,” said Koçak. “But watching the sea through the window of a sunken ship is something else. Sitting by that wreck, observing fish and other divers, and seeing every shade of blue — this is a place where you dive into the sea and surface in the sky.”

Koçak also highlighted that Kaş is not only the heart of diving tourism in Türkiye, but also the district with the highest number of well-trained diving instructors in the country.

 

