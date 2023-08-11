Karadağlı takes over State Theaters, Memiş assumes AFAD leadership

Famed actress Tamer Karadağlı assumes the role of general manager at the Turkish State Theaters (DT), while Okay Memiş, the governor of Erzurum, steps into the chairmanship of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), according to the announcement in the Official Gazette.

Mustafa Kurt, who has held the reins as DT head since August 2018, will cede the position to the incoming Karadağlı.

Meanwhile, Erkin Yılmaz secures the position of General Directorate of Cinema under the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The AFAD presidency was left vacant by Yunus Sezer's appointment as Edirne governor. Notably, new occupant Memiş served as the last governor of Erzurum. He previously held the post of Gümüşhane governor from 2016 to 2018, in addition to assuming various roles within the General Directorate of Local Administrations under the Interior Ministry.

Under a series of appointments bearing the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a total of 12 ministries witness high-level shifts, with an additional six ministries seeing the departure of senior bureaucrats.

As part of this comprehensive reshuffle, Raci Kaya assumes the role of chair of the Social Security Institution, Samet Güneş becomes the head of the General Directorate of Türkiye's employment agency İŞKUR and Ömer Bulut returns to the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) presidency.

Ahmet Gülşen takes the helm of the General Directorate of Highways, Volkan Mutlu Coşkun oversees the Turkish State Meteorology Service, and Recep Türk secures the position of general manager of state-owned İlbank. Mehmet Akif Balta assumes the role of the head of the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ).

Further, the Official Gazette details the assignment of responsibilities for 187 generals and admirals from Land, Naval and Air Force commands. Noteworthy promotions include İrfan Özsert, elevated to the rank of full general, who will now serve as the second Chief of General Staff.

Moreover, Gen. Kemal Yeni receives the appointment to the Aegean Army Command, Lt. Gen. Veli Tarakcı takes charge of the third Army Command, Lt. Gen. Levent Ergün becomes the Land Forces Command Chief of Staff and Lt. Gen. Metin Tokel assumes command of the second Army.

The Naval Forces Command also experiences a shuffle as Vice Adm. İbrahim Özdem Koçer steps into the role of Chief of Staff, with Rear Adm. Rafet Oktar assuming command of the Northern Naval Area.

