Karabük starts agro-tourism with sunflower fields

KARABÜK

The northern province of Karabük, which is home to important cultural and nature tourism centers of Turkey, has started to make a name for itself in agro-tourism with its sunflower fields after its “miracle plant” saffron and purple lavender.



With its inns, baths, mosques, fountains, bridges and historical mansions dating back to the Ottoman period, as well as Safranbolu, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and the ancient city of Hadrianaupolis in Eskipazar, known as the “Zeugma of the Black Sea,” Karabük welcomes approximately 1.5 million tourists annually.



Attracting visitors with the country’s largest block forests, which are called the “forest sea” and shown as one of the 100 hot spots that need urgent protection in the world, as well as its nature parks, waterfalls, lakes, plateaus, canyons and camping areas in the Yenice district, Karabük also stands out with its nature tourism.



Saffron, which received the title of “national plant” after its registration, is known as a “miracle plant” because it can dye liquid up to 100,000 times its weight yellow. It has made a name for itself as “the most expensive plant in the world” because it finds buyers for 40,000 Turkish liras per kilogram. Karabük, which stepped into agro-tourism with its Saffron and lavender plants, has now started to attract people with its sunflower fields.



The sunflower fields created on an area of 350,000 square meters by the farmers in Eskipazar district with the support of the Agriculture Ministry are used as natural photography studios by professional and amateur photographers besides their contribution to the economy.



The fields’ color turns yellow as sunflowers planted on the outskirts of Keçeler and İmanlar villages in the district bloom. Creating a striking impression with their green stems and leaves, sunflowers offer a unique beauty to their visitors at sunrise and sunset.



Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Karabük Governor Fuat Gürel said that the city has very large agricultural areas besides its cultural and natural riches.



Stating that these agricultural areas have been evaluated in recent years, Gürel said, “Sunflowers were planted on a land of 350,000 square meters in Eskipazar. As they bloom, the fields offer very attractive visuals. The region already offers a very nice atmosphere during the saffron harvest periods. People come here and join the harvest. Lavender fields were created by the Agriculture Ministry. They serve tourism. This is how we are gradually diversifying tourism.”



Stating that the sunflower also offers very beautiful scenes, Gürel said: “It contributes to the economy and is also used for tourism purposes. Safranbolu is one of the few cities in the world that has been preserved as a whole. It is on the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List. We will also start nature tourism there.”



Noting that each tourist’s area of interest is different, Gürel said: “Some are interested in cultural tourism, while some in nature and sports tourism. Increasing the number of guests and extending their stay here is also important. We want to introduce all types of tourism to our guests. A pleasing visual is always remarkable. This could be a field of sunflowers, a field of saffron, or other plants. These are remarkable for taking photos and will add color to the region in order to develop tourism.”