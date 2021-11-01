Kaplanoğlu’s film to represent Turkey at Oscars

  November 01 2021

ISTANBUL
Director Semih Kaplanoğlu’s filmBağlılık Hasan” (Commitment Hasan) will be Turkey’s Oscar entry for the 94th Academy Awards next year.

The selection committee, consisting of the Culture and Tourism Ministry General Directorate of Cinema and the representatives of professional organizations in the field of cinema, held a meeting on Oct. 30 to determine Turkey’s candidate in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category.

Evaluating the films that applied to the Artistic Events Commission, the committee decided that Kaplanoğlu’s film “Commitment Hasan” would represent Turkey as a candidate for the 94th Academy Awards under the category of the “Best Foreign Language Film Award.”

The Oscar ceremony is slated for March next year.

The film represented Turkey at the 74th Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section in June this year.

The film depicts Hasan, who makes his living from his father’s fruit garden, trying to get rid of the electricity pole that is intended to be planted in the middle of their garden and his journey to Mecca for pilgrimage purposes.

It was shot in the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Bayramiç district in autumn 2019.

Umut Karadağ and Filiz Bozok shared the lead roles in the film, which is the second film of Kaplanoğlu’s “Commitment” trilogy, while Mahir Günşiray appeared as a guest actor.

U.S. actor Alec Baldwin said on Oct. 30 in his first public comments on his fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on a movie set that the tragedy was a "one in a trillion episode."

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Oct. 30 endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses.

Turkish businessman and media owner Acun Ilıcalı is buying Hull City, an English professional football club, for a fee believed to be around 30 million British pounds and the final process in the takeover is about to end.