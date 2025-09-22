Kahuna raises $100 million funding from Revo Capital

LONDON

Kahuna, the music-tech platform that builds financial and operational infrastructure for independent artists, has raised a new round of funding from Revo Capital, Türkiye’s largest venture capital firm, investing from its $100 million Fund III.

The investment will help Kahuna expand its artist roster, strengthen its predictive finance engine and grow its global operations, Revo Capital said in a statement.

Kahuna’s data-driven approach helps identify high-potential talent, tailor release strategies and align long-term incentives between artists and the platform, according to the statement.

“We’ve built this for the artists the rest of the industry overlooks,” said Barış Can Aktepe from Kahuna. “They have real audiences and income but no access to capital or structured support. The tools we’ve built are here to change that without locking them into outdated deals,” he added.

“We believe every software platform today must incorporate a fintech layer,” said Cenk Bayrakdar, founding partner and managing director at Revo Capital. “Kahuna has built a solution for the data-driven independent artist, combining distribution, marketing, rights admin, and capital access into a single product. That kind of convergence is powerful and scalable.”

According to Goldman Sachs’ 2024 Music Report, the global recorded music market is expected to reach $65 billion by 2030, with streaming accounting for more than three-quarters of that total.

Independents already account for close to half of global revenue. In 2024 alone, Spotify paid over $5 billion to indie artists and labels.