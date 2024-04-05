Justice Ministry to introduce changes to lawyer regulations

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has announced that his ministry will soon introduce new amendments to the regulations shaping working practices and professional criteria of lawyers.

"We are continuing our work on the Law on Lawyers. We have a draft in progress. It is being reviewed by a scientific board. We are also continuing to seek the opinions of our lawyer colleagues and bar associations," Tunç stated at an event in the capital Ankara late on April 4.

"With the amendments on lawyers, a foundational law that will eliminate the problems particularly faced by our colleagues, will be presented to the president and then to the members of parliament in the near future," he added, without providing a specific date for the completion of the work.

Reminding that last month's judicial reform included a provision requiring law graduates to pass a nationwide exam before starting their legal internship, the minister emphasized that one of the main aims of the new initiative is to enhance the quality of the profession.

In March, Turkish lawmakers gave their approval to a comprehensive omnibus bill, comprised of over 60 amendments, introduced by ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputies.