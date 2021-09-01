Justice minister vows more reforms in new judicial year

  • September 01 2021 11:17:00

Justice minister vows more reforms in new judicial year

ANKARA
Justice minister vows more reforms in new judicial year

Turkey will continue its efforts to reform justice and reinforce the rule of law, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül has said on the occasion of the beginning of the new judicial year.

“We are starting this judicial year with the reforms we made last year. In the new period, we will continue to follow our reform strategy to strengthen the rule of law and strengthen access to justice,” Gül said in a written message on Sept. 1.

The government, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is behind its will of reforms, Gül said.

“Undoubtedly, the best reform is the implementation. I fully believe that the Turkish judiciary will continue to implement each reform in the best way in light of the principle of the rule of law based on human rights.”

Recalling that the government introduced the Judicial Reform Strategy with the motto “credible and accessible justice” and Human Rights Action Plan in the past years, Gül said, “The judiciary is the apple of the nation’s eye. Justice is the basis of property, and the basis of justice is human beings, human dignity and human rights. We see the protection of human dignity and rights as the most fundamental mission of all justice services.”

The 4th Judicial Reform Package was ratified by parliament in July. The package included new measures to combat violence against women.

Under the package, harsher punishments for the crimes of homicide, premeditated assault, torture, and deprivation of liberty committed against a spouse will now also include partners who are divorced. Also, arrests for crimes including genocide, violating the constitution, and child sexual abuse will depend on strong suspicion based on concrete evidence.

Judicial branches, except for the Constitutional Court, recessed their activities on July 20.

Judicial Year Opening Ceremony, Abdulhamit Gül,

TURKEY New cases among children on rise: Expert

New cases among children on rise: Expert
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

    British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

  2. World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

    World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey opens Consulate General in Serbia’s Novi Pazar

    Turkey opens Consulate General in Serbia’s Novi Pazar

  4. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  5. Iraq says interested in buying Turkish military equipment

    Iraq says interested in buying Turkish military equipment
Recommended
Opposition may have single or multiple presidential candidates: CHP leader

Opposition may have single or multiple presidential candidates: CHP leader
CHP celebrates 99th anniversary of Victory Day

CHP celebrates 99th anniversary of Victory Day
CHP slams gov’t for failure in combatting wildfires

CHP slams gov’t for failure in combatting wildfires
CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies

CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies
CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees

CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees
CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
WORLD Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

Israel approves steps to ease Gaza Strip blockade

Israel on Sept. 2 approved a series of measures easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip, including opening the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave to imports.

ECONOMY Turkish economy sees growth of 21.7 pct in second quarter

Turkish economy sees growth of 21.7 pct in second quarter

The Turkish economy expanded 21.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, official data revealed on Sept. 1.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.