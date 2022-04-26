Justice minister condemns countries 'interfering in Turkey’s Kavala ruling'

  April 26 2022

ANKARA
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ reacted on April 26 against the statements from abroad regarding a local court’s ruling on businessman Osman Kavala decision, stressing that other countries have no right to interfere in Turkey’s internal affairs.

“Let them mind their own business. It is not for the U.S. or Germany to interfere in Turkey’s internal affairs,” Bozdağ told reporters.

Turkey is a sovereign and independent state, and no one has the right to interfere in its internal affairs, Bozdağ said, noting that the Turkish judiciary is independent and decides on behalf of the Turkish nation.

“The Turkish judiciary does not make decisions based on the evaluations of others. I condemn the U.S., Germany and all other countries that have made statements interfering in Turkey’s internal affairs,” he stated.

He slammed those that criticized president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the judges of the court, and said he invited everyone to “at minimum respect the rule of law.”

“When it came to the ruling stage regarding this case, [Republican People’s Party leader Kemal] Kılıçdaroğlu tweeted suggestions. These are not appropriate. On the one hand, you will say the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, on the other hand, you will blatantly speak out against judicial decisions. It is not acceptable,” Bozdağ stated.

Identifying the court as a “constructed court” is a clear insult to courts and judges, the minister said.

