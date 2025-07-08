'Jurassic World: Rebirth' roars to top of box office

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' roars to top of box office

LOS ANGELES
Jurassic World: Rebirth roars to top of box office

"Jurassic World: Rebirth," the latest installment in the blockbuster dinosaur saga, stomped the July 4th weekend competition at the North American box office, raking in a whopping $91.5 million in its debut, industry estimates showed on July 6.

The Universal film, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, takes viewers to an abandoned island research facility for the original Jurassic Park theme park, where secrets and genetically mutated dinosaurs are lurking.

"This is an excellent opening for the 7th episode of an action-adventure monster series," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"The series has been especially good overseas and so far foreign business is outstanding. Dinosaur action is understood in all languages and across all cultures."

"F1: The Movie," the Apple and Warner Bros. flick starring Brad Pitt as a washed-up Formula One driver who gets one last shot at redemption, slipped to second place at $26.1 million, Exhibitor Relations said.

"How to Train Your Dragon," Universal and DreamWorks Animation's live-action reboot of the popular 2010 film, held in third place at $11 million.

The family-friendly film tells the story of a Viking named Hiccup (Mason Thames) who strikes up a friendship with Toothless the dragon.

In fourth place was Disney/Pixar Animation's latest original film "Elio," at $5.7 million in the United States and Canada.

"Elio" tells the story of a young boy who is mistaken by aliens as an intergalactic ambassador for Earth. The voice cast includes Oscar winner Zoe Saldana.

In fifth place was Columbia Pictures' zombie sequel "28 Years Later," which took in $4.6 million. The Danny Boyle-directed threequel picks up — as the title suggests — more than a generation after the initial outbreak of the Rage Virus.

Rounding out the top 10 were "M3GAN 2.0" ($3.8 million), "Lilo & Stitch" ($3.8 million), "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" ($2.7 million), "Materialists" ($1.3 million) and "Ballerina" ($725,000).

 

universal studios,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Intel chief meets parliament speaker over terror-free Türkiye bid

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  2. Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

    Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

  3. Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

    Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

  4. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend
Recommended
Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back

Excavations may push Kültepe’s history back
France backs returning colonial-era talking drum

France backs returning colonial-era 'talking drum'
Cardi B and a live crow opens Paris couture week

Cardi B and a live crow opens Paris couture week
Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band

Pearl Jam drummer leaving the band
Yunus Emres universal values carried through calligraphic arts

Yunus Emre's universal values carried through calligraphic arts
Lana Del Rey voices hope for peace in the Middle East

Lana Del Rey voices hope for peace in the Middle East
Uşak carpet returns home after 30 years

Uşak carpet returns home after 30 years
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿