July 3 world's hottest day on record

July 3 world's hottest day on record

PARIS
July 3 worlds hottest day on record

Monday was the world's hottest day on record, exceeding an average of 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time, according to initial measurements taken on Tuesday by US meteorologists.

The average daily air temperature on the planet's surface on July 3 was logged at 17.01C by an organization attached to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This measurement surpasses the previous daily record (16.92C) set on July 24 last year, according to data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction going back to 1979.

The world's average air temperature, which fluctuates between around 12C and just under 17C on any given day over the year, averaged 16.2C at the beginning of July between 1979 and 2000.

The record has yet to be corroborated by other measurements, but could soon be broken as the northern hemisphere's summer begins.

The average global temperature typically continues to rise until the end of July or beginning of August.

Even last month, average global temperatures were the warmest the European Union's Copernicus climate monitoring unit had ever recorded for the start of June.

Temperatures are likely to rise even further above historical averages over the next year with the onset of an El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which the World Meteorological Organization confirmed on July 3 is now underway.

In addition, human activity - mainly the burning of fossil fuels - is continuing to emit roughly 40 billion tons of planet-warming CO2 into the atmosphere every year.

WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots
LATEST NEWS

  1. French police probing death during Marseille riots

    French police probing death during Marseille riots

  2. Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

    Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

  3. Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

    Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

  4. Music with AI-created elements is eligible

    Music with AI-created elements is eligible

  5. Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

    Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet
Recommended
Rare footage of nursing humpback revealed

Rare footage of nursing humpback revealed
Stage stars fear for future of British arts

Stage stars fear for future of British arts
Music with AI-created elements is eligible

Music with AI-created elements is eligible
Fashion, film merge as Paris shows its opulent side

Fashion, film merge as Paris shows its opulent side
The month of jazz in Istanbul

The month of jazz in Istanbul
Grandson of Robert De Niro dies at 19

Grandson of Robert De Niro dies at 19
WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots

Authorities on Wednesday probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

ECONOMY UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

The United Arab Emirates plans to triple its supply of renewable energy and invest up to $54 billion over the next seven years to meet its growing energy demands.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.