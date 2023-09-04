‘Judiciary to use AI for writing decisions, reports’

‘Judiciary to use AI for writing decisions, reports’

ANKARA 
‘Judiciary to use AI for writing decisions, reports’

Alamy Photo

Supreme Court head Mehmet Akarca has announced that artificial intelligence systems will be utilized in some judicial tasks such as composing reasoned decisions and preparing reports, local media reported on Sept. 3.

The Supreme Court has been harnessing technological advancements for a while, already establishing an AI-supported virtual center disseminating precedents of the court, Akarca stated during the inauguration ceremony of the new judiciary year on Sept. 1 in the capital Ankara.

Precedents play a significant advisory role in the Turkish legal system, aiding local courts in the litigation process and providing clearer interpretations of the open-to-interpretation sections of laws in practice.

Akarca stressed that to prevent external interventions, the AI system operates solely through the court’s servers.

He noted that ongoing efforts are in progress to further employ artificial intelligence in tasks such as composing reasoned judgments and report writing.

"A.I. can be safely employed in various aspects of the judiciary, including the equitable distribution of workload, case allocation, preliminary assessments, and performance evaluations of employees," he stated.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal
Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece
Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress
At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’

Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’
Discovery of missing economists dog fails to provide clues

Discovery of missing economist's dog fails to provide clues
WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.