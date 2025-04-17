Journalist detained in probe into CHP trustee claims

Journalist detained in probe into CHP trustee claims

ANKARA
Journalist detained in probe into CHP trustee claims

Journalist Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı has been detained over his social media posts after the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into his claims suggesting that a state-appointed trustee could be appointed to lead the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)

Police detained Kütahyalı in the northern province of Bolu, and is now set to testify to Ankara prosecutors via an online legal system, according to local media.

The probe comes amid ongoing legal challenges to the CHP’s 2023 leadership convention, where current chairman Özgür Özel defeated longtime party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Several party delegates, including former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş, filed separate lawsuits alleging electoral irregularities, including vote-buying by Özel’s camp.

The cases were later merged into a single file, with the first hearing held in Ankara on April 17. The court postponed the case to May 26 without issuing a ruling. This week, prosecutors took the testimonies of some 86 people, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who is under arrest in another probe over corruption claims.

In the days leading up to the hearing, widespread rumors circulated that the convention could be annulled due to allegations and the party placed under state control through a trustee appointment.

Kütahyalı amplified the claims on X, citing increased police presence in the capital over possible protests to the decision.

Prosecutors accused him of “publicly disseminating misleading information” and have requested his detention through an official request to their Istanbul counterparts.

In an apparent move to preempt a possible trustee intervention, the CHP held another congress on April 6, during which Özel was re-elected as party chairman.

Separately, a widening corruption probe into alleged bid-rigging involving several CHP-run district municipalities in Istanbul has led to fresh detentions.

Twelve people were detained including the deputy mayor from Beşiktaş — considered a CHP stronghold. The district’s deputy mayor was also detained.

In January, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat was arrested in connection with the same investigation. The mayor and deputy mayor of Beykoz Municipality are also currently in pre-trial detention.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament speaker says Gaza not for sale, denounces Israeli genocide

Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'

    Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'

  2. Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

    Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

  3. Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

    Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

  4. Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

    Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

  5. Trial opens for students, journalists over protests

    Trial opens for students, journalists over protests
Recommended
Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP not right or possible

Bahçeli: Trustee for CHP 'not right or possible'
DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed
DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks

President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks
Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months
Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention

Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention
WORLD Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of worlds arable land

Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land

Up to 17 percent of cropland worldwide is contaminated with at least one type of toxic heavy metal, posing health risks to up to 1.4 billion people, scientists have warned.
ECONOMY Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated the government’s commitment to the disinflation program, saying that inflation will continue to decline.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿