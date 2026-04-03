Joke about bomb on flight leads to prison sentence in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

A man in Türkiye has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after making a joke about a bomb while boarding a domestic flight, in a case highlighting the country’s strict aviation security laws.

The incident took place on Feb. 9 at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, as passengers were preparing to board a flight operated by low-cost carrier AJet, daily Hürriyet reported on April 2.

According to reports, the suspect pointed to his brother and told airline staff, “This is a suicide bomber, don’t let him on the plane.”

Although the two later told authorities they were joking, the remark triggered a full security alert and caused a three-hour delay.

Prosecutors launched an investigation under the relevant law, which covers acts that unlawfully disrupt or prevent the operation of an aircraft.

In the first hearing, the defendant was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison. If the verdict is upheld on appeal, he will be required to serve time in jail.

Legal expert Lale Kaplan stressed that such remarks are treated as serious criminal offenses under Turkish law.