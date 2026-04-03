Joke about bomb on flight leads to prison sentence in Türkiye

Joke about bomb on flight leads to prison sentence in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Joke about bomb on flight leads to prison sentence in Türkiye

A man in Türkiye has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after making a joke about a bomb while boarding a domestic flight, in a case highlighting the country’s strict aviation security laws.

 

The incident took place on Feb. 9 at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, as passengers were preparing to board a flight operated by low-cost carrier AJet, daily Hürriyet reported on April 2.

 

According to reports, the suspect pointed to his brother and told airline staff, “This is a suicide bomber, don’t let him on the plane.”

 

Although the two later told authorities they were joking, the remark triggered a full security alert and caused a three-hour delay.

 

Prosecutors launched an investigation under the relevant law, which covers acts that unlawfully disrupt or prevent the operation of an aircraft.

 

In the first hearing, the defendant was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison. If the verdict is upheld on appeal, he will be required to serve time in jail.

 

Legal expert Lale Kaplan stressed that such remarks are treated as serious criminal offenses under Turkish law.

bomb joke,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump threatens hell for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

    Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

  2. Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

    Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

  3. Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

    Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

  4. Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

    Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

  5. Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week

    Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week
Recommended
Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered

Turkish defense chief: No threat will go unanswered
Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks

Turkish top diplomat in Syria for key talks
Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe

Bursa mayor jailed pending trial in corruption probe
Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week

Turkish ship to begin offshore drilling in Somalia this week
Kars introduces 2,000 students to skiing at Sarıkamış resort

Kars introduces 2,000 students to skiing at Sarıkamış resort
Türkiye says second Turkish-owned ship has crossed Hormuz

Türkiye says second Turkish-owned ship has crossed Hormuz
Erdoğan engages with key leaders over regional security

Erdoğan engages with key leaders over regional security
WORLD Trump threatens hell for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Trump threatens 'hell' for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post on Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it does not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, after announcing the rescue of an airman in a "miraculous" operation.
ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked by 25 percent

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked by 25 percent

Turkish regulators confirmed that electricity and natural gas rates for households have been adjusted upward by 25 percent.

SPORTS Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Türkiye ends 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Türkiye qualified for the 2026 World Cup on March 31 after Kerem Aktürkoğlu's goal secured a 1-0 win away to Kosovo in a European play-off final, shattering the hosts' dream of appearing at the tournament for the first time.  
﻿