Germany to deploy Patriot air defense system to Türkiye

Germany to deploy Patriot air defense system to Türkiye

BERLIN
Germany to deploy Patriot air defense system to Türkiye

Germany will send a Patriot air defense unit to Türkiye in the coming weeks, officials said on May 18, as part of a NATO plan to strengthen protection along the alliance’s southeastern flank.

Germany’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr, will set up a Patriot “Air and Missile Defense Task Force,” which will work closely with the Turkish armed forces, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Germany is taking on more responsibility within NATO,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, adding that the German Patriot unit and around 150 soldiers will replace a U.S. unit currently deployed in Türkiye.

“Our air force is doing great, internationally respected work,” Pistorius said. Referring to previous deployments, he added: “With their professionalism they will make an important contribution to protecting NATO airspace.”

The ministry said the German Patriot unit will operate under NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (NATO IAMD) framework. Under current plans, the mission will run from June through September 2026.

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