Joint patrols in Idlib to start on March 15: Defense minister

  • March 08 2020 17:27:24

Joint patrols in Idlib to start on March 15: Defense minister

HATAY
Joint patrols in Idlib to start on March 15: Defense minister

Turkey and Russia will start joint patrols in Idlib northwestern Syria on March 15 under the ceasefire for the embattled province reached this week, Turkey's defense minister said.

"As of March 15, we will start joint patrol along the M4 highway. We started working on the principles of the security corridor to be established along the highway," Hulusi Akar said in Turkey's southern Hatay province, bordering Syria.

"We expect a permanent ceasefire, and to provide the environment for the return of more than 1 million innocent displaced people, 81 percent of them women and children," he said.

Warning against attacks on Turkish troops in the region, which have sown chaos since the beginning of the year, he stressed: "We would like everyone to know that we will intensely retaliate for any attack on Turkish troops or observation posts in Idlib under our right to self-defense."

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

    Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

  2. Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

    Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

  3. Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

    Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

  4. Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure

    Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure

  5. Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died

    Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died
Recommended
Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings
President Erdoğan denounces discrimination against women

President Erdoğan denounces discrimination against women
Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Turkey rescues 60 migrants from boats off Aegean coast

Turkey rescues 60 migrants from boats off Aegean coast
Conservation focus in Göbeklitepe, archaeologists say

Conservation focus in Göbeklitepe, archaeologists say
Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died

Fındık, the puppy in school uniform, has died
WORLD Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure

Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure

Greek Cypriot police sprayed tear gas on March 7 as several hundred people protested against the closure of crossings on the divided island's ceasefire line over coronavirus fears.
ECONOMY Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails

Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails

Saudi's stock exchange fell 6.5 percent and other Gulf markets tumbled to multiyear lows at the start of trading Sunday after OPEC and its allies failed to clinch a deal over oil production cuts.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes Larkin named MVP for sixth time

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes' Larkin named MVP for sixth time

Turkey's Anadolu Efes superstar Shane Larkin earned the most valuable player (MVP) honor for the sixth time this season in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on March 7.