Johnny Depp resigning from major Warner Bros film

  • November 07 2020 07:00:00

LOS ANGELES
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp on Nov. 6 announced he was parting ways with Warner Bros. studio in a major motion picture.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," the A-list actor said in a statement.

Depp on Monday lost his libel case against Britain's The Sun tabloid newspaper, which reported that he was a "wife beater."

The 57-year-old sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard. While he denied the charges, The Sun said the article was accurate.

He said in the statement that the court decision was "surreal" and that he planned to appeal the ruling.

Fantastic Beasts is a spin-off of and prequel to the Harry Potter film series, where Depp was playing the villain Gellert Grindelwald.

