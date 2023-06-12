Johnny Depp meets fans in Istanbul concert

ISTANBUL

As a member of the Hollywood Vampires band, U.S. actor Johnny Depp has met his fans in Türkiye. Despite his ankle injury, Depp did not cancel the concert and took the stage at an event held in Life Park on June 10.

The proceeds from the concert will be donated to those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake.

Turkish rock musician Ogün Şanlısoy took the stage before the concert, organized as part of the band’s world tour.

At the concert, Hollywood Vampires performed many of its favorite songs such as “I want my now” and “My generation.”

The band, consisting of Depp and legendary rock musicians Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen and Joe Perry, published a video message about the earthquake in Türkiye’s east on Feb. 6, and said, “We are coming to Istanbul Life Park on June 10. We donated all the income of the concert to the DEC’s [Disasters Emergency Committee] earthquake relief fund in order to contribute to the collection of targeted aid and reduce the impact of devastating earthquakes in which many innocent people lost their lives.”

Being among the first responders providing emergency aid including medical care, shelter, food and water, the DEC continues to collect aid within the donation campaign it initiated just after the quakes.

One of the fans at the concert, Melisa Murphy, said, “I’ve been watching Depp movies since I was little. I’ve been a fan of Alice Cooper since I was little. I know all the rock songs. I love it so much, that’s why I came. I am so happy. I come from Cappadocia. Most of our friends, my friends, were also badly damaged by the earthquake. There were those who lost their families. That’s why I’m so glad to hear that.”

Another fan, Enes Taştan said, “We are very excited. I’ve been waiting for this for two-three years. When it was first announced, it was postponed due to the pandemic, then there was an earthquake. But we are finally at this concert. I’m also really happy that I started this fan page. There is an incredible environment. This is a very good move, I hope it continues. Because we went through very difficult and painful days, and it is an incredible act of kindness for such a worldwide band to provide such assistance to our country. I congratulate them.”

The band was formed in 2015 by Cooper, Depp, and Perry to honor the music of rock stars who died in the 1970s. Depp both sings and plays bass guitar, rhythm and keyboard.