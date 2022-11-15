John Aniston, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 89

John Aniston, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 89

NEW YORK
John Aniston, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 89

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died on Nov. 10, Veteran’s Day.

John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy. “Sweet papa, John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.” John Aniston’s acting credits included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

But he was best-known for his long-running role on “Days of Our Lives” as family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries. In 2017, his work on “Days of Our Lives” brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series.

Earlier this year, he was presented a lifetime achievement Emmy, with Jennifer Aniston honoring him via video. “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” Jennifer Aniston said at the time.

“John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century.” John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.

A theater major at Pennsylvania State University, he began his professional acting career in the 1960s, with early roles in “Combat!”, “I Spy” and “The Virginian.” Aniston was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home

CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home
MOST POPULAR

  1. American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara

    American, Russian secret service heads meet in Ankara

  2. Smuggled artifacts return to Türkiye

    Smuggled artifacts return to Türkiye

  3. Food company Tat Gıda obtains EBRD loan

    Food company Tat Gıda obtains EBRD loan

  4. At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

    At least six people killed, 53 injured in explosion in Istanbul

  5. World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul

    World leaders condemn terror attack in Istanbul
Recommended
Artemisia Gentileschis 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled
Climate activists splash liquid on Barcelona mummy exhibit

Climate activists splash liquid on Barcelona mummy exhibit
Dolly Parton gets $100 mln from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton gets $100 mln from Jeff Bezos
Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs
New Giacometti museum set for Paris in 2026

New Giacometti museum set for Paris in 2026
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores huge opening

‘Black Panther’ sequel scores huge opening
WORLD Khersons critical infrastructure destroyed: Zelensky

Kherson's critical infrastructure 'destroyed': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia destroyed "all critical infrastructure" in the parts of Kherson recaptured by the Ukrainian army over the past week.

ECONOMY Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Mid-term break gives boost to tourism activity

Occupancy rates at the hotels in popular tourist destinations, such as Antalya and Cappadocia, have climbed to around 70 percent thanks to mid-term break at schools, according to business daily Dünya.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.