Jim Morrison bust found in France, 37 years after theft

Jim Morrison bust found in France, 37 years after theft

PARIS
Jim Morrison bust found in France, 37 years after theft

French police have recovered by chance the long-lost bust of American singer Jim Morrison that once adorned the grave of the iconic frontman of The Doors, 37 years after it was stolen from a Paris cemetery.

The sculpture, missing since 1988, was found during a search tied to a fraud case led by the Paris public prosecutor's office, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Nostalgic rock fans still flock to Morrison's grave at Paris's Pere Lachaise cemetery, where he was buried after his death in the French capital in 1971 at the age of 27.

The sculpture, by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin, had been placed at the grave to mark the 10th anniversary of Morrison's death.

It was found by the financial and anti-corruption brigade of the judicial police department of the police.

The exact circumstances of the singer's death are still shrouded in mystery, with most early accounts saying he died of cardiac arrest in his bathtub.

A French journalist, Sam Bernett, claimed in a 2007 book that close friends and family spun the official version of Morrison's death to sanitize his reputation.

Bernett said Morrison actually died from a heroin overdose on the toilet of a nightclub that the journalist owned at the time, the "Rock 'n' Roll Circus" on Paris's Left Bank.

The Doors, founded in Los Angeles, were among the most influential rock groups of the late 1960s and early 70s and a mainstay of the counterculture of the times.

Their hits include "Riders on the Storm," "Light My Fire" and "The End," a haunting song that features prominently in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 Vietnam war movie "Apocalypse Now."

In February, Paris named a bridge after the iconic singer, located just steps from the bohemian Marais district where he last lived.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded

Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded

    Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded

  2. Alleged US killer of Israel embassy staff charged with murder

    Alleged US killer of Israel embassy staff charged with murder

  3. IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

    IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

  4. Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

    Argentina seeks to draw dollars out from under mattresses

  5. How the US-China chip conflict is evolving under Trump

    How the US-China chip conflict is evolving under Trump
Recommended
‘Fountain of Youth’ a globe-trotting adventure

‘Fountain of Youth’ a globe-trotting adventure
Springsteen releases surprise EP

Springsteen releases surprise EP
5,000-year-old bread unearthed in Küllüoba goes on display

5,000-year-old bread unearthed in Küllüoba goes on display
Visitor numbers rise at Sümela Monastery

Visitor numbers rise at Sümela Monastery
Turkish photographer opens 3D exhibition in US

Turkish photographer opens 3D exhibition in US
‘The Story of Sports in Anatolia’ shown in exhibition

‘The Story of Sports in Anatolia’ shown in exhibition
Bust of Zeus Helios-Serapis unveiled at Bolu Museum

Bust of Zeus Helios-Serapis unveiled at Bolu Museum
WORLD Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded

Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded

Russia's defense ministry said Friday that it had downed 112 Ukrainian drones in a third night of attacks, with Moscow again targeted with strikes that again disrupted operations at several airports.
ECONOMY IMF holds useful economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

IMF holds 'useful' economic talks with new Syrian gov’t

The International Monetary Fund has held "useful discussions" with Syria's economic team and is preparing to support the international community's efforts to rebuild its war-ravaged economy, a spokesperson for the Washington-based institution said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿