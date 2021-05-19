Jews in Turkey say Erdoğan always 'supportive'

ANKARA

Turkey's Jewish community on May 19 said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has always been constructive, supportive, and encouraging toward them.

They responded to a tweet by the U.S. Department of State condemning Erdoğan for alleged anti-Semitic remarks.

“While tragedies in the region are deeply saddening - & global rise of anti semitisim is unacceptable- it is unfair & reprehensible to imply that President Erdogan - @tcbestepe - is anti-Semitic,” the community tweeted.

“On the contrary, he has always been constructive, supportive & encouraging towards us,” they added.

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday “condemned President Erdoğan’s recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people” in a statement.

Erdoğan on Monday criticized Israel for attacks on civilians in Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He also criticized the U.S. arms sale to Israel.

Accusing Israel of being a "terrorist state" and violating Jerusalem, he also said it was "ruthlessly" bombing civilians in Gaza.

Erdoğan said that those supporting Israeli actions in Jerusalem and Gaza would go down in history as being complicit in child murder and crimes against humanity.

Since this weekend, worldwide protests have been conducted to voice solidarity with Palestinians after Israel launched relentless air strikes on Gaza since May 10.