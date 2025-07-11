Jennifer Lopez to celebrate birthday ahead of Antalya concert

ANTALYA

Global pop superstar Jennifer Lopez has shared a personal video message ahead of her highly anticipated concert in Türkiye, revealing she will celebrate her birthday in the country and expressing excitement about performing in Antalya on July 23 — just one day before she turns 56.

The singer, who is currently on her Up All Night Live in 2025 world tour, said in the video that she was thrilled to be returning to Türkiye after a six-year hiatus. “I can’t wait to see you all in Antalya,” Lopez said. “I’ll be celebrating my birthday right there with you.”

As part of her Türkiye visit, Lopez is expected to stay in an extravagant cave-style luxury suite at a renowned hotel in Belek. The 3,500 square-meter space reportedly features six dressing rooms, a private cinema, a swim-up bar, sauna and fireplace lounge. Personal touches such as custom-embroidered linens and bathrobes with the initials “JLo” have also been prepared.

Lopez will perform at the Regnum Carya resort in Antalya on July 23, followed by another show in Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area on Aug. 5. Her last performance in Türkiye was in 2019.

Meanwhile, ticket prices have sparked public debate, with some categories increasing by as much as 37.5 percent within days. Standing tickets for the Antalya concert have reportedly risen from 20,000 to 27,500 Turkish Liras, while VIP sections for the Istanbul show are listed as high as 94,000 liras.

Lopez’s Türkiye concerts are among the key stops on her newly launched tour, which includes shows across Europe and North America. The performances are expected to draw thousands of local and international fans.