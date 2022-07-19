Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

  • July 19 2022 07:00:00

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

NEW YORK
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed on July 16 in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.

Lopez announced their marriage on July 17 in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.”

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. 20 years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” said Lopez.

News of their nuptials first spread Sunday after the Clark County clerk’s office in Nevada showed that the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. The marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the early 2000s, spawning the nickname “Bennifer,” before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003’s “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl.” Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004 and share 14-year-old twins together.

 

TÜRKIYE US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister

US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

    Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

  2. Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

    Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

  3. China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

    China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

  4. Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

    Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

  5. Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

    Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
Recommended
Unique warrior helmet on display

Unique warrior helmet on display
Historic Podesta Palace for sale for $7 million

Historic Podesta Palace for sale for $7 million
‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards
Social life helps orphaned elephants

Social life helps orphaned elephants

Albuquerque to unveil statues of ‘Breaking Bad’ characters

Albuquerque to unveil statues of ‘Breaking Bad’ characters
War ruins in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot

War ruins in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

The European Union and Azerbaijan on July 19 signed an agreement to double gas imports from the energy-rich Caspian nation to Europe which seeks non-Russian suppliers after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
SPORTS Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

The hawk-eye system, which was used instead of line judges, can perform all tasks from detecting a foot fault to calling out, but it is very expensive and can only be used in big end-of-season events for now, according to Esin Kıratlı, a line judge who represented Türkiye in four Grand Slam finals, the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games final, and Wimbledon decider between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.