‘Jekyll and Hyde’ musical to premiere with new production

ISTANBUL

The musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” starring rock musician Hayko Cepkin, is set to meet art lovers with a renewed cast and production.

Adapted for the stage from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, the new season premiere will take place on March 6 at Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Speaking during rehearsals, Cepkin said the musical is built on a powerful and valuable story.

Noting that the story remains relevant, Cepkin said, “We live in a world where good and evil never cease to exist. That’s why this is actually a long-running production. In my first interviews, I said this show would last seven or eight years. I had to take a short break, but I came back with a stronger production. I’m keeping my word — we can perform this work for many years.”

Cepkin said the script was rewritten and the music rearranged for the new season, adding that actress Pelin Akil joined the cast only six days ago but felt like a long-time stage partner.

“The score is difficult, and it’s a demanding show. I will perform it as long as my strength and spirit allow,” he said.

Reflecting on the previous season, Cepkin noted that although the show had been successful, he had struggled personally at the time and decided to step away once his contract ended. “What matters most to me is what happens after the curtain falls. If I can experience the same unbreakable sincerity here as I have with my 30-year music team, this musical can go on forever,” he said.

Strong sense of solidarity

Pelin Akil, who portrays the character Lucy in the new season, said sharing the stage with Cepkin is special for her.

“There was a time when I loved listening to Hayko, and now being on the same stage with him is something else. All the songs being rearranged by Hayko and bringing a completely new breath to the musical is wonderful,” she said.

Akil noted that she performs six songs in the production and continues rehearsing every day. “At first, I was afraid. But when I came to the first reading rehearsal, the whole team embraced me. Everything happened very quickly. There is a strong sense of solidarity here,” she said.

Director Fatih Dokgöz said “Jekyll and Hyde” is staged around the world, often incorporating local motifs, but he aimed for a universal approach in this adaptation.

“Our set design, lighting and performances are entirely universal. Everything in this production is new,” he said, adding that a team of nearly 50 to 60 people worked on the show.

The musical tells the story of Dr. Henry Jekyll’s quest to separate the dual nature of humanity and his struggle with his dark alter ego, Mr. Hyde.

Following the March 6 premiere in Istanbul, the musical will be staged again at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center on March 14 and April 12 and 26 and at Bostancı Show Center on March 7 and April 5.

As part of the tour, the production will also be performed at ATO Congresium in Ankara on April 25, Antalya Open-Air Theater on May 19, Sezai Karakoç Cultural Center in Diyarbakır on June 18, Mavera Congress and Art Center at Gaziantep University on June 19 and Çukurova University Open-Air Theater in Adana on June 20.