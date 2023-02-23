Japanese team teach origami to quake survivor children

ISTANBUL
Japan’s medical team is teaching the Japanese art of paper folding, origami, to raise the morale of quake victim children in Gaziantep.

The team who established a field hospital to serve the quake-affected regions, teaches origami to survivor children to provide moral support while treating them.

As children learn the art of origami, which reflects the culture of Japan, they make various figures and shapes from colored paper and get away from the realities of the earthquake disaster for a while.

The Japanese medical team expressed that the locals visit them from time to time and bring home-made dishes.

As Oğuzeli State Hospital in Gaziantep was also damaged by the earthquakes, administrators evacuated the hospital as a precautionary measure and started using a section of Oğuzeli Anatolian High School as a hospital.

The medical team of 70 people from Japan also set up a field hospital there.

The hospital, where Turkish doctors and nurses are also present, provides all health services to quake survivors and other citizens.

A total of 14 physicians from the Japanese team also provides surgery and inpatient services.

