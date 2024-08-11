Japanese naval ships’ Istanbul visit celebrates centenary ties

ISTANBUL

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) training ships “Kashima” and “Shimakaze” have docked at Istanbul’s historic Sarayburnu Port from Aug. 9 to 12, marking a century of enduring friendship and strategic partnership.

The visit commemorates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye, a milestone that signifies the deep and evolving ties that have developed since the early 20th century.

The arrival of the Japanese naval vessels, part of Japan’s “2024 Overseas Training Expedition,” represents more than just a routine port call.

“Our cooperative relationship between our navies is not only getting stronger but also expanding into new areas of collaboration. The centenary of our diplomatic relations provides a unique opportunity to reflect on our shared history and look forward to a future of even closer partnership,” Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, commander of the Training Squadron, highlighted during a press conference held at the port.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye. In June, a Turkish navy ship visited Japan and made port visits to Kusimoto, Tokyo and Hiroshima. Now we have come to Türkiye with our two ships within the scope of these 100th-anniversary commemoration ceremonies."

The Turkish corvette TCG Kınalıada visited Japan as part of its expedition retracing the route of the frigate Ertuğrul, which became a symbol of the nation’s bilateral relations after it sank en route from Japan in 1890.

The Ottoman naval ship was sent to Japan to deliver a message of friendship from Sultan Abdülhamit II to Emperor Meiji. However, the frigate was caught in a typhoon and sank off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture, leading to the loss of 540 sailors.

The ill-fated event, however, became the foundation of a strong and enduring bond between the two nations.

Kashima and Shimakaze together carry approximately 570 officers, including 190 newly commissioned officers for the mission, which includes visits to ports of Türkiye, Spain, and other European countries before returning to Japan in November.

As a part of the centennial celebrations, the Japanese naval vessels were opened to the public in Istanbul, offering Turkish citizens a rare glimpse.

Kashima, a training ship built in 1995, is equipped with advanced technologies designed to train Japan’s future naval officers, while Shimakaze, a destroyer that now functions as a training vessel, dates back to 1988.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler further underscored the importance of the visit during his speech at a ceremonial reception aboard Kashima.

"I think that Japan and Türkiye, as strategic partners, can contribute to the stability of the regional and international community through greater cooperation in the fields of security and defense."

He emphasized the strong historical ties and mutual respect between Türkiye and Japan, highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation in building a better future and praising the growing defense partnership between Ankara and Tokyo.