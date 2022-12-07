Japanese influencer teaches baseball in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A Japanese social media influencer who came to Türkiye to pursue education has established a baseball team in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district to teach his passion to young people interested in this sport.

Japanese Yoshi Enomoto, who settled in Türkiye to receive education in the field of international relations, attracted the attention of many social media users with the digital content he created by speaking broken Turkish.

Reaching thousands of followers on his social media accounts, Enomoto continued to live in Türkiye instead of returning to his hometown of Osaka after graduating.

While continuing his digital content business, he started playing baseball, which he became passionate about during his high-school days.

“I used to play a lot of baseball in Japan. I was on my high school baseball team.”

“When I came to Türkiye, I noticed that several people here have baseball bats. However, baseball bats are often used for fighting here; no one knows how to play this sport,” Enomoto pointed out.

Enomoto founded a baseball team in the Beylikdüzü district with the idea that he could teach young people how to play baseball.

“While playing baseball one day, I noticed that many young people gathered around me to watch the game, and it occurred to me that I should form a team and play in Beylikdüzü. I made a call from social media,” Enomoto pointed out.

“Every Sunday, we get together with my friends, who are interested in this sport, and play baseball. I also teach beginners,” he added.