Japanese influencer teaches baseball in Istanbul

Japanese influencer teaches baseball in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Japanese influencer teaches baseball in Istanbul

A Japanese social media influencer who came to Türkiye to pursue education has established a baseball team in Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü district to teach his passion to young people interested in this sport.

Japanese Yoshi Enomoto, who settled in Türkiye to receive education in the field of international relations, attracted the attention of many social media users with the digital content he created by speaking broken Turkish.

Reaching thousands of followers on his social media accounts, Enomoto continued to live in Türkiye instead of returning to his hometown of Osaka after graduating.

While continuing his digital content business, he started playing baseball, which he became passionate about during his high-school days.

“I used to play a lot of baseball in Japan. I was on my high school baseball team.”

“When I came to Türkiye, I noticed that several people here have baseball bats. However, baseball bats are often used for fighting here; no one knows how to play this sport,” Enomoto pointed out.

Enomoto founded a baseball team in the Beylikdüzü district with the idea that he could teach young people how to play baseball.

“While playing baseball one day, I noticed that many young people gathered around me to watch the game, and it occurred to me that I should form a team and play in Beylikdüzü. I made a call from social media,” Enomoto pointed out.

“Every Sunday, we get together with my friends, who are interested in this sport, and play baseball. I also teach beginners,” he added.

basketball,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year

‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

    Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

  2. ‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office

    ‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office

  3. Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

    Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

  4. Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

    Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

  5. Ankara asks Finland to end arms embargo: FM

    Ankara asks Finland to end arms embargo: FM
Recommended
Three high school students to join Antarctica mission

Three high school students to join Antarctica mission
Black widow cases rise in Türkiye

Black widow cases rise in Türkiye
Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition

Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition
Boy spends all summer break with his lamb

Boy spends all summer break with his lamb
Over 19,600 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued this year

Over 19,600 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued this year
Abdülhamid Han drillship starts activities in Med Sea

Abdülhamid Han drillship starts activities in Med Sea
WORLD Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said.
ECONOMY Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

More than one in five people in employment worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or violence, according to a survey released by the United Nations.

SPORTS Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Within the scope of measures to ensure security at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, bomb search dogs that are capable of detecting all kinds of explosives and specially trained by the Turkish Army have been deployed in Qatar.